Barcelona fans destroy Luis Suarez for wasting Lionel Messi’s efforts in UCL encounter vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona fans have turned on their top striker Luis Suarez for wasting Lionel Messi’s efforts in the La Liga giants’ 2-1 win vs Slavia Prague in UEFA Champions League.

Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona in only the third minute but Slavia Prague equalised four minutes into the second half. Though the Spanish giants were back in front in the 57th minute through an own goal, they had multiple opportunities to go back in front.

However, Barcelona forwards, especially Suarez, failed to convert those chances and even though Barcelona went on to win the match, their fans weren’t happy with the Uruguayan and slammed him on Twitter.

There was a time when Leo & Suarez’s friendship & understanding was the best thing for the club, but now… I’ve never seen Messi consistently make bad choices all because he’s looking for Suarez & ignores teammates in better positions. This friendship needs to die. — sm (@TacticoModerno) October 23, 2019

Lionel Messi gives it on a plate for Luis Suárez with a beautiful pass and he still manages to not even get it on goal. pic.twitter.com/19AAI7Bxzy — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 23, 2019

CAN MESSI STOP TRYING TO FEED THIS FAT ASS SUAREZ GOALS MAN ALREADY EATS 24/7 — S. (@shorouq1010_) October 23, 2019

Typical Suarez. He missed open chances given by Messi but will come out of no where to score outrageous goals. Suarez be like: Create problems for Barca, then sell solution. pic.twitter.com/ZRTgtdcr2M — Rusted Sword….. (@basytk) October 23, 2019

This friendship will kill the progress. For fuck sake. As I said long time ago, Suarez is a bad influence in Messi’s career. That’s why Laporta sold Ronnie, if he doesn’t become a wrong influence. You have to sell rotten tomatoes before other tomatoes get rotten. — Sujoy Shyam Pritam (@sujoy_pritam) October 23, 2019

Messi friendship with Suarez really affecting the game. It’s so toxic. — Anjar (@Anjarjosito1096) October 24, 2019

Leo is a pussy. To put it mildly he keeps supporting Suarez and is a major reason why Suarez keeps starting despite the dismal showings. We all know valverde has no balls but messi is contributing to this mess and it will soil his legacy as it has for the past two seasons — Help!Artist! (@Zed_Agubata) October 24, 2019

Messi dribbles past the whole midfield, nutmegs and destroys the CBs, ignores Dembele’s run just to give Suarez a CL Away goal, makes a beautiful orgasmic pass and puts Suarez in 1v1 …… and then he miss — xtratic (@xtratic1) October 24, 2019