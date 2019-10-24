UEFA Champions League |

Barcelona fans destroy Luis Suarez for wasting Lionel Messi’s efforts in UCL encounter vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona fans have turned on their top striker Luis Suarez for wasting Lionel Messi’s efforts in the La Liga giants’ 2-1 win vs Slavia Prague in UEFA Champions League.

Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona in only the third minute but Slavia Prague equalised four minutes into the second half. Though the Spanish giants were back in front in the 57th minute through an own goal, they had multiple opportunities to go back in front.

However, Barcelona forwards, especially Suarez, failed to convert those chances and even though Barcelona went on to win the match, their fans weren’t happy with the Uruguayan and slammed him on Twitter.

 

