Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo & Real Madrid legend’s UCL record with goal vs Slavia Prague

Lionel Messi is not a stranger to creating/breaking records for fun and by getting onto the scoresheet in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Slavia Prague, he broke multiple goalscoring records.

While he became the first player in Champions League history to score in 15 consecutive UCL seasons, he equalled the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul of scoring against as many as 33 different teams – most in the competition’s history.

Messi scored in the 3rd minute to send Barcelona ahead but Slavia Prague hit back in the 50th minute. However, an own goal only seven minutes later saw the La Liga giants run out with all three points and take another step towards qualification for the knockouts.

That Leo #Messi strike moments ago has tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul for most different teams scored against (33) in @ChampionsLeague play!

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#SlaviaBarça pic.twitter.com/DPmHeiCqdZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2019

Slavia Prague are the 33rd opponent that Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League 😱 Equalling the competition record set by Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo 👀 pic.twitter.com/cyuaFj8J62 — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2019