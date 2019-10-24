Jurgen Klopp: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can improve… like Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a night to remember against Genk but Jurgen Klopp is eyeing individual and collective improvement.

Jurgen Klopp believes there is much more to come from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder’s excellent brace inspired Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League win at Genk.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first appearance in Europe’s top competition since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2018 semi-final against Roma and marked the occasion in style.

A low drive gave him and Liverpool a second-minute opener at the Luminus Arena but it was his second before the hour that brought the house down.

After collecting Roberto Firmino’s pass, Oxlade-Chamberlain unleashed a magnificent shot with the outside of his right foot from 20 yards that went in off the underside of Gaetan Coucke’s crossbar.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah added goals that were similarly easy on the eye before substitute Stephen Odey netted a late consolation – adding up to a scoreline that felt a touch harsh on Genk after they cut through the Liverpool defence frequently.

“An absolutely great moment for him but Ox’s performance was, I would say, exactly like the performance of the team: the goals were great but all the rest could have been better,” Klopp told a post-match news conference.

“That’s how it is, it’s no problem. The goals were sensational and very important for us.

“Obviously it was wonderful last Sunday that Adam [Lallana] scored the goal and now Ox has scored two goals which is really nice. It’s absolutely great, a great story.”

Klopp felt Liverpool left themselves exposed to a pacey Genk attack by carelessly ceding possession during the first half.

“The plan worked for 10 or 15 minutes okay and then not anymore because we lost completed unexpected balls, which we were not ready for,” he said.

“We lost too many of them and sometimes we took a risk in the wrong moment. A pass or a one-two in a very tight space, it makes not too much sense.

“Then we scored the second goal, the first goal was brilliant but the second was even nicer – all our goals were unbelievably beautiful – and the second looked like it was a proper knock for Genk.”

Klopp confirmed Andy Robertson’s second-half substitution was not caused by an injury after the Scotland international endured some torrid moments against Genk winger Junya Ito.