Lionel Messi creates yet another UCL goalscoring record by getting on scoresheet vs Slavia Prague

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi created yet another UEFA Champions League goalscoring record as he got on the scoresheet against Slavia Prague in a 2-1 win for the Catalan giants.

Messi opened the scoring in only the third minute to become the first player in Champions League history to score at least once in as many as 15 consecutive seasons. Though the home side equalised through Jan Boril in the 50th minute at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague, Barcelona were back ahead only seven minutes later, courtesy an own goal.

The Argentine great’s first UCL goal came in the 2005/06 season and since then, he has scored in every Champions League season.

From 2005-06 to 2019-20 Leo #Messi has become the first player in history to score in 15 consecutive @ChampionsLeague seasons! pic.twitter.com/IM3tnb3R5V — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2019





Elsewhere in the Champions League, Lionel Messi has put Barcelona 1-0 up That makes him the first player in Champions League history to score at least once in 15 consecutive seasons. LIVE 👉 https://t.co/AhwZN60R7M #bbcfootball #UCL pic.twitter.com/WDTXHl9m5S — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 23, 2019

“Own Goal” continues to be Barcelona’s most reliable Champions League goalscorer after Messi 😂 pic.twitter.com/o3qYDwr0hz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 23, 2019

Messi would hope to carry his form into La Liga as Barcelona prepare to face Real Valladolid on Tuesday next week.