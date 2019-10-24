Calm RB Leipzig comeback delights Julian Nagelsmann

Zenit struck first at RB Leipzig but Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer scored superb goals to ensure the Bundesliga side took the points.

Julian Nagelsmann felt RB Leipzig’s calmness under pressure was crucial to their 2-1 comeback win over Zenit in the Champions League.

Leipzig fell behind to their Russian visitors in the 25th minute when Yaroslav Rakitskiy scored a thumping long-range drive.

Star forward Timo Werner made way at half-time but Nagelsmann’s side were a team transformed after the restart, with wonderful goals from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer their reward.

“Given our form and the fact we fell behind, I think it’s incredible how calm we stayed,” said Nagelsmann – as quoted by UEFA.com – following a winless run of four matches heading into Wednesday’s match.

“There were a few times we took too many risks and were fortunate that Zenit’s final pass lacked precision. This was a crucial win at a crucial time and fully deserved.”

Sabitzer’s winner was a strike to remember as he controlled Lukas Klostermann’s cross on his chest before sending a sweetly struck volley into the top-left corner with the outside of his right foot.

“It was a deserved victory, especially after the second half,” Sabitzer said. “We had the opponent clearly under control and then we got our success.

“We were under pressure after losing to Lyon. We have withstood this and have our fate in our own hands. It’s been a great football evening.”

Leipzig lead Group G on six points, two better off than Zenit ahead of the return fixture in St Petersburg two weeks from now.

“Leipzig are a good, fast team, with quality both in pressing and in attack. But they are still playable – we’ll try again in two weeks,” said Zenit head coach Sergei Semak.

“We looked disciplined in the first half but then we conceded twice and something broke down in our game.

“The result is fair – Leipzig had their chances and made the most of them.”