Liverpool returned to winning ways by beating Belgian champions KRC Genk 1-4 courtesy of goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Here are the five major talking points as the Reds climb to second in their group after an important victory.

#5. Reds end their poor away form in the group stage

Before the game against Genk, Liverpool’s last away win in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League was against Maribor two years ago. Since then, the defending European Champions played five away games in the group stage and lost four of them including all three away games in last season’s group stage.

During this two year period, the Reds reached two finals and also beat Bayern Munich, Porto and Manchester City away from home. However, Klopp must have been keen to win away from home in the group stage this year to quickly win their place in the knockout stage.

Genk was not an easy team to beat and they held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in the second round of the group stage fixtures. However, an early goal helped Liverpool’s cause and eventually won them three points.

#4. Front three back in form before a tough run of fixtures

Against Manchester United at the weekend, Mohamed Salah was absent due to injury while both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were unable to influence the result of the game. It was important that the front three found their rhythm as Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next five fixtures.

On Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp reinstated Salah into the starting XI and he assisted Mane’s goal before scoring one himself with a brilliant show of strength.

Firmino was unusually poor versus Manchester United but he was back to his best against Genk even though he did not even attempt a shot. He picked up the assist for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s second goal and he could have had another assist if Mane finished off the chance he created with a Rabona through ball.

Klopp will be hoping that his front three can replicate this form in the upcoming tough fixtures.

#3. Genk has got talent

Genk was home to some modern-day superstars including Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wilfried Ndidi, Thibaut Courtois, Leon Bailey, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Yannick Carrasco and even Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

The Belgian club has some fantastic players in their current squad and although they lost 4-1, they played quite well and troubled Liverpool on several instances.

The Belgian club’s captain, Mbwana Samatta, is a Tanzanian international and was one of the standout players for the club. Some of the other notable players from the squad who could be potential superstars in the future are Sander Berge, Joakim Mæhle and Ianis Hagi.

#2. The defence should be a concern for Liverpool

Last season, Liverpool’s sturdy defence was a major reason why they won the Champions League and amassed 97 points in the Premier League. This season, the defence has looked shaky and they’ve not kept a clean sheet in the Champions League after three games.

So far, Liverpool have conceded six goals in Europe in only three games and have conceded seven goals in the Premier League in nine games. To put things into context, they conceded their seventh goal in the Premier League in 2018/19 in only the 17th match of the season!

Genk was starved of possession against Liverpool and yet the home side troubled the Reds’ defence on several instances. Samatta seemed to have scored what looked like an equalising goal in the first half but it was ruled out for a marginal offside in the buildup.

Eventually, they scored after nicking the ball from Dejan Lovren in a wide area and it highlights why most Liverpool fans don’t trust the Croatian. Klopp will have to figure out what’s going wrong at the back soon as Liverpool enter a crucial part of the season.

#1. Klopp’s midfield selection pays dividends

Liverpool’s midfield has often been criticized for not scoring enough and that’s a fact. For instance, captain Jordan Henderson only has a goal each in the last three seasons and he is yet to score in the ongoing season.

Against Manchester United, Klopp started Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum but both players couldn’t make a difference. In the end, they were taken off for Adam Lallana and Naby Keita respectively. Lallana scored the vital goal against United while Keita was involved in the buildup. Oxlade-Chamberlain also impressed as a substitute in that match and Klopp rewarded him and Keita with a starting role against Genk.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in red hot form for Liverpool in the knockout stage of the 2017/18 Champions League season before an injury kept him out for the best part of a year. He made his Champions League return against Genk and made a difference in under two minutes with a brilliantly taken goal. He doubled his and Liverpool’s tally in the second half with an even better effort.

Keita, on the other hand, wasn’t directly involved in a goal but he was quite impressive and became the first player this season to make more than 100 successful passes (110) in a Champions League away game. He also completed three take-ons, won three tackles and made 12 ball recoveries.

Against Tottenham Hotspur, at the weekend at least one of Keita or Chamberlain has to start in place of Wijnaldum or Henderson.