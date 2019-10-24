Mohamed Salah returns for Liverpool as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita start

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his Liverpool side for the visit to Genk in the Champions League, including a return for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool starting line-up to take on Genk in the Champions League.

Salah missed out on Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United due to an ankle injury but returns to complete Jurgen Klopp’s familiar front three alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Egypt star comes in as one of five changes to the XI from Old Trafford, with James Millner in for Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) at right-back and Dejan Lovren partnering Virgil van Dijk instead of Joel Matip (knee).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita both start in midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum the men to make way.

It is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Champions League appearance since suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament against Roma in the 2017-18 semi-final.

Keita’s only previous Liverpool start this season came against MK Dons in the EFL Cup last month.