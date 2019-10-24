Lucas Hernandez must undergo surgery after suffering ankle ligament damage, Bayern Munich have confirmed.
Bayern Munich have confirmed Lucas Hernandez will require surgery after suffering ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.
Hernandez was forced from the field before the hour in Piraeus, compounding head coach Niko Kovac’s defensive problems.
The left-sided France international was told he needed an operation after a second scan in Munich on Wednesday, although the club have not confirmed an exact timescale for his return.
The latest in a series of injury problems for Hernandez, 23, comes after first-choice centre-back Niklas Sule suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s 2-2 Bundesliga draw at Augsburg.
“Lucas Hernandez’s MRT scan in Munich on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the result of the initial scan carried out by club doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt and the medical staff in Athens (partial ligament tear in right ankle),” a club statement read.
“The Bayern defender must now undergo surgery.
Injury update #FCBayern will be without @LucasHernandez for the coming weeks. @Javi8martinez and @SergeGnabry haven’t picked up serious injuries.
Get well soon, Lucas! #ComebackStronger #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/wsRAl8SuvI
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 23, 2019
There was better news for the Bundesliga champions with regards to Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry.
Spain midfielder Martinez was taken off at half-time against Olympiacos, but Bayern said he “only suffered neurogenic muscle hardening”.
Gnabry took a knock to the knee in the fixture, but both are expected to take part in reduced training in the next few days.