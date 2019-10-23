Dele Alli adamant Tottenham squad is ‘1000 per cent’ behind Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s position at Tottenham has been questioned but Dele Alli says the team is united behind their boss.

Dele Alli is adamant Tottenham’s squad remains “1000 per cent” behind Mauricio Pochettino and says several players would be nowhere without the Argentine.

Spurs thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring twice each and Erik Lamela on target.

It was a timely reminder of the team’s quality amid a disappointing start to the season that has seen them win only four times in 13 games across all competitions.

Such an underwhelming return has seen the pressure crank up on Pochettino but England international Alli insists the team is united.

“Yeah, 1,000 per cent [we’re behind Pochettino]. A lot of us would not be where we are now if it was not for him. All we can do is thank him,” Alli said.

“We have always trusted him 100 per cent and we are going to keep doing that. We are a team.

“When things are not going our way it is easy for people to try and get at the manager but we need to look at ourselves as players. We are doing that and we are going to keep working hard.”

The result we needed. Onwards and upwards!! pic.twitter.com/9mkn5Ss5CS — Dele (@dele_official) October 22, 2019

Alli acknowledges the team are going through their worst spell under Pochettino but believes there may have been an overreaction to their slump.

“It is strange because since we have been together we probably have not been through this situation,” he said.

“But I do not think it is that much of a big deal. We have just got to keep working hard and focus on ourselves, not listen to too much that is going on around the outside.

“It is a new experience for a lot of us here, that is probably why the reaction has been [what it has]. People are making a bigger deal out of it than maybe what it actually is.

“Ever since we have been together with the manager we have got and the players we have got, we need to be winning every game.

“Every club has it where they have a little bit of a dip. When we are so used to winning, it is important we show our character and how strong we really are as a team and a club.”

Tottenham go to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.