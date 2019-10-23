Bayern Munich confirm ankle ligament damage for Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is set for a spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage, Bayern Munich have confirmed.
Bayern Munich have confirmed Lucas Hernandez suffered ligament damage when he injured his ankle in the 3-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.
Hernandez was forced from the field before the hour mark in Greece in a fresh blow to Bayern’s thinning defensive stocks.
The left-sided France international faces “several weeks” out, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Tuesday, although the club have not confirmed an exact timescale.
The latest in a series of injury problems for 23-year-old Hernandez comes less than a week after first-choice centre-back Niklas Sule underwent surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
“[Hernandez] suffered a partial rupture of the inner ligament on the right ankle,” Bayern announced.
“This resulted from an investigation by the medical department to club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt.”
Injury update#FCBayern will be without @LucasHernandez for the coming weeks. @Javi8martinez and @SergeGnabry haven’t picked up serious injuries.
Get well soon, Lucas! #ComebackStronger #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/wsRAl8SuvI
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 23, 2019
There was better news for Bayern in regards to Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry, though.
Spain midfielder Martinez was taken off at half-time against Olympiacos but Bayern said he “only suffered neurogenic muscle hardening”.
Gnabry took a knock to the knee in the fixture, but both are to take part in reduced training in the next few days.