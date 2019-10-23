Chelsea will go up against Ajax in their latest UEFA Champions League encounter, as they look to recover from their slow start in the competition. In the build-up to the match, the Blues’ boss, Frank Lampard, was asked a peculiar question by a journalist, to which he had a brilliant response.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Chelsea FC News:

Reporter: You look scared (of Ajax) Lampard: That's just my face. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JwL7YxQJd3 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) October 23, 2019

The exchange went as follows:

Journalist– “Why are you so scared of Ajax?”

Lampard– “What makes you say that?”

Journalist– “You even look scared,”

Lampard– “That is just my face.”

Journalist– “You talk after Newcastle, it was ‘Ajax are so good’. It’s all about Ajax…”

Lampard– “When Ajax is finished, it will be all about Burnley.”

Journalist– “You really admire Ajax!”

Lampard– “I respect the team, on a serious note. We saw the way this team played last year, and I know that the team has changed slightly, I am very aware of the new threats of the team and anywhere to travel in the Champions League is a difficult match. They have won two games in the group convincingly, so definitely it is not a fact of being scared of Ajax.