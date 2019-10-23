“We have confidence in ourselves. We know that it is a tough match. But the reason I spoke after Newcastle is because that was a game in the Premier League who played a very low block. 5-4-1, very difficult to break down, which we managed to do. Ajax is completely different, so it was really important that we flipped a switch the minute that Newcastle finished because tomorrow is a tough match.”

Chelsea will face Ajax on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in an early Champions League kick-off. The Dutch giants have six points from two matches and are first in the group, while the Blues are third with three.