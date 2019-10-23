PSG superstar breaks Lionel Messi’s record to become youngest to 15 UCL goals

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest-ever player to get to 15 UEFA Champions League goals with a 28-minute hat-trick vs Club Brugge.

The French youngster broke Lionel Messi’s record of getting to 15 UCL goals at the age of 21 years and 288 days. Mbappe overtook the Barcelona talisman as he crossed the 15-goal barrier as 20 years and 306 days old.

Mbappe was subbed on in the 52nd minute and got onto the scoresheet within eight minutes. He assisted Mauro Icardi’s second goal before adding another one for himself in the 79th minute. He then completed his hat-trick four minutes later to etch his name into history books.

The 20-year-old also has most UCL goals to his name (17) before turning 21. Karim Benzema is on the second spot as he had 12 UCL goals to his name before he turned 21.

15 – Youngest players to score 15 goals in Champions League: 🥇Kylian Mbappé – 20 years & 306 days 🥈Lionel Messi – 21 y & 288 d 🥉Raul – 22 y & 163 d Early. #BRUPSG pic.twitter.com/mkcYCS6SI5 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2019

Most #UCL goals before turning 21: ⚽️1⃣7⃣ Kylian Mbappé

⚽️1⃣2⃣ Karim Benzema#UCL pic.twitter.com/HGt0pHYoem — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 22, 2019