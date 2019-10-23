UEFA Champions League |

WATCH: Eden Hazard with miss of the season contender in Real Madrid’s UCL win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid registered a rather comfortable 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League but all the focus was on one player – Eden Hazard.

The Belgian got an assist to his name but was guilty of missing an open goal after doing all the hard work of rounding off the goalkeeper. Here is the former Chelsea star’s miss and fans’ reactions to it!

 

Comments