Zinedine Zidane opens up on new Real Madrid signing’s poor form after UCL win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he isn’t worried about new signing Eden Hazard’s form after Los Blancos 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League over Galatasaray.

The Belgian was guilty of squandering multiple opportunities against the Turkish giants and it was midfielder Toni Kroos’s strike which saw Madrid through. Talking to the media after the encounter, Zidane claimed that he is not worried by Hazard’s form and that he is going to improve.

“It doesn’t worry me. He’s better and he’s going to improve more. The important thing is that he continues to have chances, because he’s going to put them in,” Zidane said.

The Frenchman opened up on the form of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as well, who has come under heavy criticism recently. Zidane was quick to state that the Belgian shot-stopper saved them in the first half.

“He has clearly saved us in the first half,” he said of Courtois. “We are happy for him and for the whole team – he needed that kind of match as well. He allowed us to get all three points.

“There is always a lot of criticism when we lose and today we won, we played with personality and the players have deserved the victory.”