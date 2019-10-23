Champions League hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe: I wanted to prove my worth to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe made a devastating impact from the bench against Club Brugge but felt he should have started the game.

Kylian Mbappe suggested he wanted to prove Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel wrong for not starting him after scoring a second-half hat-trick in the 5-0 destruction of Club Brugge.

PSG star Mbappe was introduced from the bench in Tuesday’s Champions League clash and scored three times in the space of 22 minutes, as well as setting up the second of Mauro Icardi’s goals.

Mbappe has started just four times in all competitions this term due to thigh and hamstring injuries, but now has four goals in two matches since returning from his latest setback and insisted he feels ready to play a full part in games.

“I wanted to start the game,” Mbappe – who became the youngest player to score 15 Champions League goals aged 20 years, 306 days, eclipsing Lionel Messi – told RMC Sport. “I thought I was going to start. The coach made his decision and you must accept it.

“I wanted to go on the pitch and show that it’s hard to do without me.

“Football is a passion for me – I love to play. It’s been two months since I could properly play. It has been very painful.

“I want to play every game. If you’re on the pitch, it’s because you can play. I had to be patient but now it’s over. It’s all behind me. But today’s not a victory for Kylian – it’s a victory for PSG.”

Tuchel saw his side make it three wins from three Champions League matches without conceding in Group A and defended his decision to leave out Mbappe from the start.

“He played 15 minutes in Nice after recovering from a muscle injury,” he said. “This is the first time he has not had a muscle reaction after a game, so he could not play 90 minutes.

2008 – Kylian Mbappé is the 1st substitute to score 3+ goals in a Champions League game since Joseba Llorente with Villarreal (v Aalborg) in October 2008. Crazy. #BRUPSG pic.twitter.com/5DWL8QcrwQ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2019

“He could start the game and exit after an hour or come on after half-time. It was our decision but that’s not why he wanted to show his quality.”

Edinson Cavani was an unused substitute on Tuesday and has not featured since August, while fellow forward Neymar is out until next month with a hamstring injury sustained on Brazil duty.

However, Icardi has stepped up during PSG’s injury crisis of sorts by scoring five goals in his last four matches, earning him praise from boss Tuchel.

“Mauro Icardi has been exceptional defensively as in every match,” he said. “Angel Di Maria too. It’s the same with Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani. If everyone is there, in good health, it will be a big challenge to make everyone play.

“We have to balance the team and think about what’s best for the team. At the moment, I feel that we have found that. The challenge is to stay that way.”