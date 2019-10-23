Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski at the double in battling win

Bayern Munich clinched a nervy win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

Bayern have taken one point from their past two Bundesliga matches but made it three wins from three in Europe thanks to Lewandowski’s predatory instincts after Youssef El-Arabi put Olympiacos in front.

The Poland international equalised before the break and poached another just after the hour-mark – taking his tally for the season to 18 – before Corentin Tolisso grabbed the pick of the goals with a spectacular curling effort.

Guilherme’s deflected strike reduced the deficit 11 minutes from time, setting up a tense finale, but Manuel Neuer and Bayern held on to take another stride towards the last 16.

Olympiacos had led when Konstantinos Tsimikas’ high cross hung in the air and El-Arabi rose above Lucas Hernandez to power a header at goal, with goal-line technology ruling the ball had crossed the line after Neuer appeared to have scooped clear.

But Bayern were back on level terms just after the half-hour mark as Thomas Muller – starting for the first time since September 14 – saw his acrobatic volley parried by Jose Sa, allowing Lewandowski to stroke into the vacant net from close range.

Lewandowski grabbed a second when he latched on to Muller’s knockdown from Philippe Coutinho’s corner on 62 minutes and stabbed the ball into the net.

Tolisso then curled in a stunning effort from the edge of the box before Guilherme’s goal made Bayern sweat as his low shot from range wrongfooted Neuer after taking a big deflection.

Neuer made a vital late double-save after Daniel Podence cut inside from the right and Bayern clung on through a frantic finish.

What does it mean? Bayern in control of Group B

Bayern stamped their authority all over Group B when they bullied Tottenham in a 7-2 away win last time out, having trailed early in the match. The Bundesliga outfit again had to deal with an initial setback here in a febrile atmosphere, but they showed their resolve to stay perfect and place one foot in the knockout stages.

Lethal Lewandowski nets again

It is easier to count the games in which Lewandowski has not scored for Bayern this season: just one. The forward has been in outstanding form since drawing a blank in August’s DFL-Supercup loss to Borussia Dortmund, and he was typically clinical in this encounter.

Sa not so safe

If Olympiacos were to take anything from this game, they needed a solid performance between the posts from goalkeeper Sa. Unfortunately, he was weak for Bayern’s first goal and possibly should have commanded his box better for their second.

What’s next?

Bayern welcome Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Olympiacos are also back in domestic action when they host AEK Athens on Sunday.