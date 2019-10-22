Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip in Belgium, but Mohamed Salah appears ready to face Genk.

Mohamed Salah looks set to play but Liverpool will be without two first-choice defenders for the Champions League game against Genk on Wednesday.

Egypt star Salah took part in the club’s final training session before departing for Belgium and has now been named in the 19-man travelling party.

The 27-year-old forward suffered an ankle injury in the Premier League win over Leicester City before the international break and missed the weekend draw with Manchester United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip completed 90 minutes at Old Trafford but neither will be available for the European champions’ third Group E game.

Alexander-Arnold remains on Merseyside due to a virus while centre-back Matip has a sore knee, the Reds confirmed.

Liverpool beat Salzburg 4-3 in their most recent Champions League match after losing 2-0 at Napoli, who drew 0-0 with Genk last time out.