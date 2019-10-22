Various sources have claimed that Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League game against Galatasaray could turn out to be Zinedine Zidane’s last game as their manager, if they end up losing against the Turkish side.

The Frenchman is facing increasing pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu after a difficult start to the 2019-20 season, losing to the likes of Real Mallorca in the La Liga and against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

Although Real Madrid lost just one game in both La Liga and the UCL so far, a closer look at the other results will prove that the club is nowhere near its past glory right now.

And Daily Mail reports that Los Blancos are close to sacking Zinedine Zidane, in a bid to turn the tables on their apparent lack of good fortune.

Earlier, Spanish newspaper Marca also claimed that a defeat in Istanbul on Tuesday night could see the former FIFA World Cup winner waving goodbye to the club which he has been managing for a greater part of the last four years.

The 47-year-old himself knows that the pressure is on him, as he said: “It’s always a final, I’ve been here for 18 years, I know where we are and the pressure is always going to be there,” during the pre-match press conference.