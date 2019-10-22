Reports: Real Madrid star given final warning by club ahead of must-win UCL clash against Galatasaray

According to various sources, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been issued a final warning by the club, in the light of his poor form in recent games.

The 13-time winner of the Champions League are all set to face Turkish giants Galatasaray in the third group-stage match of this season’s competition on Tuesday. However, contrary to usual, Real Madrid’s future in this season Champions League look bleak, as they are yet to register their first win in the tournament.

Last month, Real Madrid lost 3-0 to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the 2019-20 UCL opener and then, a couple of weeks later, they drew 2-2 against Club Brugge. If Los Blancos lose to Galatasaray on Tuesday, there is a chance that they get demoted to the Europa League, and let’s be frank – things cannot get any worse for them if that happens.

And now, it is Express that reports that various Spanish news agencies have claimed that the club has warned Eden Hazard to step up his performances, as they have apparently identified his lack of form as one of the main reasons why they cannot win in Europe.

Marca says that “This is his final” ahead of what is a must-win game for Real Madrid in the UCL, against the Turkish side.