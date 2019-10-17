PSG star Thiago Silva claims Liverpool forward deserves to be in Ballon d’Or discussions

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has claimed that Liverpool star Sadio Mane deserves to be in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or.

The Senegalese was in fine form last season, pushing Liverpool all the way to the UEFA Champions League title with four goals and three assists. In the Premier League, where the Reds came excruciatingly close to winning the league, Mane scored 22 goals and provided two more assists.

Thiago Silva faced Mane recently in Brazil’s friendly against Senegal and played him twice in last year’s UCL group stage as well.

“Sadio Mane is a world class player. He is almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very intelligent in his movements,” he said as reported by the Echo.

“With what he has achieved this year, I think he deserves to be in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or.”