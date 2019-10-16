Arsene Wenger’s list of players he nearly signed goes on and on. The French football coach had his eyes on some of the world’s best players but failed to convert them into Arsenal signings. Now, reports reveal that the Gunners could’ve signed Antoine Griezmann but missed out on him due to Champions League failure.

Arsenal missed out on signing Antoine Griezmann in 2017, after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in years. The Sun reports the same, following quotes from The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

“I was told that if Arsenal had qualified for the Champions League in 2017 they would have signed Antoine Griezmann, but missing out for the first time in 20 years ended their hopes on that one,” Ornstein said.

Meanwhile, Greizmann himself said in an earlier interview that Arsenal were indeed keen on him, as early as 2013. However, they opted against signing him, an act that displeased the Frenchman and prompted him to reject them later.

“I waited, I waited and I kept waiting.

“When there was no news, Eric called Grimaldi, who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

“Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move.

“I don’t like to be told something and for it not to happen.

“So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him, ‘Forget it, after the blow they gave us’.”

Griezmann spent the most succesful years of his career at Atletico Madrid, before transferring to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. The France international currently leads the line alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.