Lionel Messi is the top contender for the Ballon d’Or once more. The Argentina star is competing with Virgil van Dijk for the big prize but states that he would rather win something else.
Lionel Messi holds the record for most Ballon d’Or wins with five – an achievement which he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he states that he would not be disappointed should he not be named player of the year in 2019. Instead, he would prefer lifting the Champions League trophy with his club.
“It wouldn’t be a disappointment not to win it,” said Messi in an interview with RAC1. (via Goal)
“These awards are nice recognition, but for me they were never a priority, I would be more disappointed to spend another year without winning the Champions League – it’s been five years since we’ve done it.”