Lionel Messi is the top contender for the Ballon d’Or once more. The Argentina star is competing with Virgil van Dijk for the big prize but states that he would rather win something else.

Lionel Messi holds the record for most Ballon d’Or wins with five – an achievement which he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he states that he would not be disappointed should he not be named player of the year in 2019. Instead, he would prefer lifting the Champions League trophy with his club.

“It wouldn’t be a disappointment not to win it,” said Messi in an interview with RAC1. (via Goal) “These awards are nice recognition, but for me they were never a priority, I would be more disappointed to spend another year without winning the Champions League – it’s been five years since we’ve done it.”

Lionel Messi is back among the top contenders for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The Argentine was voted as the fifth-best player in the world during the same ceremony last year, much to the shock of football fans. Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia had taken home the gong on that occasion.

This year, Messi is up for the award against Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman had a near-perfect year himself, which culminated in him lifting the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League trophy. He was also named UEFA’s Player of the Year for the same season and was expected to be the top contender for the Ballon d’Or 2019 until The Best FIFA Award ceremony.

Messi took home the gong at the FIFA awards opening up the race for the biggest individual prize in football. The pair are now the joint contenders for the award, with Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly trailing behind them.