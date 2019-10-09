Why Cristiano Ronaldo might miss Juventus’ UCL away matches this season

As we all know by now, the United Kingdom’s negotiations to avoid a hard Brexit has made headlines in Europe over the past few days. As expected, Brexit will have its repercussions on football as well – as players like Cristiano Ronaldo may find themselves missing out on key away matches in the Champions League.

As of right now, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to reach an agreement with his European Union counterparts over Britain’s imminent departure from the organization. According to Marca, it means that customs and trade checks will be imposed on the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as a result of which they may be barred from entering England.

According to the Spanish news agency, a new law that will come into effect within the EU, denying anyone with a criminal conviction the requisite paperwork to enter England. In case you do not remember, both Messi and Ronaldo, and a few other footballers as well, have been convicted of tax fraud in the past few years, which in turn deems them criminals on paper.

The rule does exist right now as well, but as long as the person in question not deemed a threat to national security, he or she is allowed to travel to the country.

And that was how Messi and Ronaldo travelled to England last season, to play in the Champions League against Manchester United.

However, according to Marca, the new regulations will affect anyone who has been convicted of tax fraud, which means that Ronaldo and Messi and a few others like Diego Costa and Marcelo, might miss some of their Champions League away games, provided they are going to be held within the UK.