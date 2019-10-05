Brexit is expected to have some impact on the way football is played around the continent of Europe. The act of detaching the United Kingdom from the European Union will make it harder for players to move between countries. It could have an even more serious impact on the Champions League, which could hurt Lionel Messi too!

Lionel Messi may be barred from playing UEFA Champions League matches in England once the Brexit deal is finalized, as per Givemesport. The change in law will deny entry into the UK to non-EU nationals with convictions and suspended sentences over tax evasion, even if they hold an EU passport.

Barcelona star Messi fits into the category and could be forced to sit out Champions League matches played in England.

“There is a specific point around European games. If you are an EU citizen with a criminal conviction, you can travel to the UK, as long as you are not deemed to be a threat to national security,” Andrew Osbourne, partner and head of the immigration practise at law firm Lewis Silkin told The Athletic.

“If you are not an EU citizen and have a conviction or prison sentence imposed – even if suspended – you are banned from coming to the UK.

“There are a number of very famous footballers with convictions and suspended sentences for tax evasion. They, thus far, have not had to worry as they have EU passports.

“But post-Brexit, they potentially may not be able to enter the country (as they will be treated like non-EU nationals).

“Anyone with a prison sentence of any sort, the starting point is you are not allowed in.

“This could provide disruption to Champions League squads and also whether they (UEFA) will play finals in England if players potentially may not be able to come in.

“Clubs will need to take steps.”

Lionel Messi has been convicted of tax fraud during his time in Barcelona. However, complications over his non-EU nationality are set to put him in the limelight once the Brexit law kicks in.