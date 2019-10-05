WATCH: Jurgen Klopp threatens to quit Liverpool over leaked team talk

Jurgen Klopp is an emotional manager who wears his heart on his sleeve, and following a hard fought UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over Red Bull Salzburg, his comments have made heads turn.

Salzburg were 3-1 down at half-time, but made a shock comeback in the game, before finally going down 4-3 to Klopp’s Reds.

However, a video emerged of Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, where the manager delivers some inspiring words to his players at half time, and triggers an almost immediate response.

Marsch has been praised for his words of encouragement, but Klopp has threatened to quit Liverpool if his team talks were ever leaked out to the public.

Klopp quit threat if Liverpool allowed cameras into changing room

“If LFCTV had put out a video of me in that situation, I would leave the club,” Klopp said about the situation.

“That’s the truth and that’s all I will say about that.”

The video of Marsch shouting at his players included an emotional rant and even talk about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.