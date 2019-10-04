Real Madrid reveal reason behind Thibaut Courtois’s halftime sub in Champions League draw

Thibaut Courtois came under fire for his performance for Real Madrid recently when they were almost beaten by Belgian outfit Club Brugge. The Spanish giants trailed two-nil at home after the first forty-five minute, and Courtois was subsequently taken off. The club has now released a statement addressing the incident.

Real Madrid have quashed rumours about Thibaut Courtois developing anxiety and thus coming off at half-time against Club Brugge. Instead, Los Blancos confirm that the Belgian shot-stopper was unwell and thus was taken off by manager Zinedine Zidane.

The club released the following statement regarding their star goalkeeper:

“In relation to certain information about our player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid wants to state the following:

1. That our player has never been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety picture and therefore, that information is absolutely false.

2. That Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which made it impossible to end last Tuesday’s game against Bruges.

3. The player currently responds favourably to the treatment.”

Alphone Areola was thrown into the match with Real Madrid down by two goals at half-time by Zidane. The French international made some good saves to stop the Belgian side from extending their lead. On the other end of the pitch, Sergio Ramos and Casemiro scored a goal each to ensure that Los Blancos secure their first point of the 2019/20 Champions League season.