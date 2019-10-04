Lionel Messi issues strong warning to rivals after Barcelona’s UCL win against Inter Milan

After Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-1 in a Champions League group-stage clash on Wednesday, Lionel Messi insisted that his performance will only get better in the games to follow.

In case you did not know, the match against Inter Milan marked the first time in which Messi played his first full 90 minutes of the 2019-20 season, after a series of injuries forced him to remain sidelined for a greater part of the games held so far.

And upon return, the Argentine talisman did incredibly well against the Nerazzurri on Wednesday.

Not only did he play the full game as mentioned earlier, but he also assisted his teammate Luis Suarez, as Barcelona came from behind to win by a scoreline of 2-1.

After the game, the FIFA Best Men’s Player of 2019 claimed that there is still more to come from him this season, as he is yet to regain full fitness.

“I’m trying to keep up, it is the first 90 minutes that I’ve been able to complete since the beginning of the season,” the 32-year-old said.

“I’m happy to have ended the match well, of course, I am tired, I am missing the rhythm but like with all the team, as the matches go on I am building that rhythm.”

“During the year I am used to playing and keeping up to the rhythm of the game because we can do very little with training.”

“We play every week, Sunday’s, Wednesday’s… and so it is hard to put in strong training,” he explained.

Barcelona’s next game is a La Liga clash – against Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Quotes via Express.