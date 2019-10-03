Niko Kovac tells Bayern to stay humble after stunning Champions League win over Tottenham

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac will not allow his players to relax in the wake of a magnificent Champions League performance.

Niko Kovac cautioned his Bayern Munich players against losing focus following their brilliant 7-2 hammering of Tottenham in the Champions League.

The German champions delivered a performance to be savoured in London as they humiliated last season’s finalists.

Plaudits have been heaped upon them but Kovac’s men must now narrow their gaze on the task of beating struggling Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern moved top of the Bundesliga with a rather unconvincing 3-2 victory over bottom-placed Paderborn last weekend and the head coach is keen to retain that spot heading into the international break.

“We need to keep our concentration,” Kovac said at his pre-match news conference.

“We played the Champions League finalists on Tuesday. We had problems for 25 or 30 minutes then we dominated. We can’t dominate for 90 minutes.

“It was a great game from us but we need to put in the same performance against Hoffenheim as we did against Tottenham.

“We want to remain objective, humble and continue to work.”

“We could have stopped, but we wanted more.” 4-goal hero @SergeGnabry suggests @FCBayern are hungry for goals this season… How far do you think they will go in the #UCL? pic.twitter.com/PLb3l3zjBC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2019

Serge Gnabry was the star of the show against Spurs, with the former Arsenal winger becoming the second German to hit four goals in a Champions League game.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace in the rout and Joshua Kimmich scored the other.

“He’s feeling great, as you can imagine,” Kovac said of Gnabry.

“He’s got a slightly different training programme than most of his team-mates today. Goals aside, I was more pleased with how hard he worked tracking back in the second half.”

The Bayern boss added: “We’ve got a good group of players that are growing closer together.

“The players are absorbing more and more what we want to see from them. I’ve been noticing this for a while now. But we haven’t achieved anything yet.”