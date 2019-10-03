Erling Haaland savours Champions League strike after matching dad’s Anfield feat

Erling Haaland had heard all about dad Alf-Inge Haaland’s Anfield goal – and now he has one of his own against Liverpool to treasure.

Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland ticked off another career ambition when he scored in Wednesday’s thrilling 4-3 Champions League loss to holders Liverpool at Anfield.

It meant his famous father, Alf-Inge Haaland, would no longer have one over him after repeatedly boasting about the time he netted at Liverpool’s stadium for Leeds United.

That goal on Boxing Day in 1997, long before Erling was born, came as a late consolation in a 3-1 defeat for the visitors.

Unlike Alf-Inge, a defensive utility man who also played for Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a prolific goalscorer whose feats are attracting attention across Europe.

He took his tally to four goals in two Champions League games when he made it 3-3 against Liverpool, shortly after coming on as a substitute, only for Mohammed Salah to strike a 69th-minute winner for the home side.

Norwegian Haaland, who scored an opening-day hat-trick in the competition against Genk, was thrilled to follow in his father’s footsteps.

He told DAZN: “Now I have the same number of goals here. He’s always telling me: ‘I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!’

“Now I can say it back to him: ‘So have I.’

“It was a crazy game and we showed that we are capable of doing things on the biggest stage. We were really close to getting a draw.

“There were some small things we could have maybe done, but it’s hard against Liverpool – perhaps the hardest game in the world right now.”