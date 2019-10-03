Lionel Messi opens up on rumours of strained relationship with Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi returned to the Barcelona starting XI for their UEFA Champions League encounter vs Inter Milan and played a crucial role in their 2-1 victory.

Though he did not get on the scoresheet, he was instrumental in ensuring that Barcelona earn their first three points of 2019/20 UCL campaign. There have been rumours that the Argentine forward is not very fond of their new signing Antoine Griezmann.

There have been multiple reports claiming that the two superstars of the club share a strained relationship and now Messi has opened up on those reports.

“Obviously we have no problem,” Messi told reporters as reported by AS. “There is a good relationship with everyone, we are united. We were aware that the moment was not the best, we needed this victory to get on track so from now we can go up [a level].”

The 32-year-old also talked about why Barcelona have had a slowish start to the season.

“We were on that road, we knew that we were in a difficult time, but in Europe all the greats have a hard time starting the season. Because of the pre-season we are feeling heavy, with the pre-season trips you don’t train well. I don’t say it as a criticism, it’s a reality.

“It’s understandable that the club does these games, all the great [clubs] do and it is necessary. Little by little we are going to adapt to the competition.”