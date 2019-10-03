Ernesto Valverde praises Lionel Messi for helping Barcelona despite not being in ‘best physical shape’ in UCL encounter vs Inter

Barcelona registered their first win of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season by defeating Inter at the Camp Nou.

Though the visitors took an early lead through Lautoaaro Martinez, a double strike from Luis Suarez in the 58th and 84th minute ensured Barcelona walk away with all three points. Lionel Messi, who was making a return from an injury, orchestrated the tempo of the game and got his name on the assist sheet as well.

After the encounter, manager Ernesto Valverde was all praise for the Argentine talisman, who gave his best despite not being fully fit.

“We know Messi is unique and clearly he makes the difference. He wasn’t in the best physical shape, but he is improving and we saw his assist for the second goal late on, so he can’t be doing that badly.

“It is the first game that he played in full, also a game with a significant physical burden on the opponent and the competition. In any play he can help you even when he is tired. Messi has not done a pre-season like the others, so he has to catch up.

“In the end he made a fantastic play, but he was more tired than at the beginning,” Valverde said while talking to the media after the match.