Inter boss Antonio Conte blames referee for UCL loss vs Barcelona

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has blamed the referee for their 2-1 UEFA Champions League group stage loss vs Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Serie A side took the lead in only the second minute of the encounter through Lautaro Martinez, but a brace from Luis Suarez ensured Barcelona walk away with all three points. Speaking after the loss, Conte claimed that his side deserved much more from the match.

The former Chelsea boss even added that he is ‘bitter’ because some of the decisions didn’t go their way when they should have, including a potential penalty decision.

“We deserved more from the match and we should have been better at making the most of the opportunities we created, we put a great team like Barcelona in difficulty. In the second half our energy level dropped but this was the sixth game in a few days and some players have played in them all,” Conte told Sky Sport.

“I am bitter because I have seen some situations that were not addressed in the right way and I am sorry for that. I am not speaking only about the penalty we weren’t given, but so many other things.

“Skomina (Referee Damir Skomina) warned me that he would send me off if he had to come and speak to me again. Respect is written on their jersey and all I asked for was respect because they must have respect for those who come here to play football and wish to do better than the hosts. Respect must be mutual.

“We are talking about an international level referee, who refereed the last final of the Champions League. I am bitter but I do not want to give an alibi to the players.”