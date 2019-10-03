Chelsea fans react in shock as Frank Lampard keeps Christian Pulisic out of UCL matchday squad vs Lille

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic hasn’t had the greatest of starts to his career in England and it went further south when he was kept out of the UEFA Champions League match-day squad vs Lille by manager Frank Lampard.

Though the Blues went on to win the match 2-1 courtesy goals from Mitchy Batshuayi and Willian, Pulisic was the topic of all debates with many Chelsea fans believing that Lampard doesn’t rate the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Here’s how they reacted to his exclusion from the UCL squad to face Lille.

Christian Pulisic does not make the 18 for Chelsea today. 😳 https://t.co/eBDsLP7R9M — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 2, 2019

Christian Pulisic in Chelsea’s last six games:

▪️ Unused sub vs. Wolves

▪️ Unused sub vs. Valencia

▪️ Unused sub vs. Liverpool

▪️ 90 minutes vs. Grimsby

▪️ Unused sub vs. Brighton

▪️ Not in squad vs. Lille pic.twitter.com/ROVjDG76Pc — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 2, 2019

Christian Pulisic not even on the bench pretty much confirms it was nothing more than a market signing to make more money in the USA. In my opinion, there is a player in there but he isn’t even being given a consistent chance, he has UCL experience, there isn’t an excuse anymore. — Pys (@CFCPys) October 2, 2019

Chelsea fans: Willian is shit! Pulisic should be starting instead! Willian is worse than ever! Willian: What? Bro, hold my beer…#LOSCCHE pic.twitter.com/qW0ZE6NxX4 — No Limit (@Real_NoLimit) October 2, 2019

I wrote “Pulisic on the bench” in my initial tweet assuming that’s where he was when I saw the XI. So yeah, I’m surprised & disappointed he isn’t even included. With that said, is anyone going to talk about anything else? Time to accept he’s not a big part of the team right now. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 2, 2019

Every Willian goal is 3 more games on the bench/out the team for Pulisic. It’s like a groundhog and its shadow. — Zito (@_Zeets) October 2, 2019

No Pulisic, Disappointing but it’s Chelsea FC not Pulisic FC. I’d say it’s unacceptable if he’s been our best player but he hasn’t so far. He does need a chance soon though #CFC — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) October 2, 2019

Feeling bad for Pulisic because I personally really like him and I do believe that he has the quality and talent to become a Top player! But for that to happen, he needs to play and be given a chance to prove himself.

It’s becoming pretty clear now that Frank doesn’t rate him — Nouman (@nomifooty) October 2, 2019

Can’t believe the pensioners Willian and Pedro are keeping Pulisic out the team again… Pulisic has more goal contributions than both of those clowns and has the potential to become an elite winger. Fix up Frank, have a bit of patience with the boy he needs confidence. pic.twitter.com/GWqKMafGQs — Mitchell (@CFC_Mitchell) October 2, 2019

If Pulisic couldn’t even get into this squad against Lille with Lampard picking both Giroud and Batshuayi on the bench, I honestly think he will end up on loan in the summer. Young man with that much talent doesn’t deserve to be not playing, a loan would be best for everyone. — . (@Chelsea_Based1) October 2, 2019

Can’t believe Pulisic isn’t even on the bench. Have to feel for the kid. There must be a reason from Lampard as to why he hasn’t even made the match day squad. Baffling.#LOSCCHE — ChelseaMaven (@Chelsea_Maven) October 2, 2019

Frank Lampard must be scared of Willian and Pedro, hence why he’s giving them more game time ahead of Pulisic.. Lampard rates him or not, don’t ever tell me Pedro should be ahead of Pulisic in this squad. This is just not right! — Chelsea News ®️ (@CFCNewsReport) October 2, 2019

WILLIAN INSTEAD OF ODOI AND NO PULISIC…. pic.twitter.com/uxspKGhyjx — Pys (@CFCPys) October 2, 2019