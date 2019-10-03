UEFA Champions League |

Chelsea fans react in shock as Frank Lampard keeps Christian Pulisic out of UCL matchday squad vs Lille

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic hasn’t had the greatest of starts to his career in England and it went further south when he was kept out of the UEFA Champions League match-day squad vs Lille by manager Frank Lampard.

Though the Blues went on to win the match 2-1 courtesy goals from Mitchy Batshuayi and Willian, Pulisic was the topic of all debates with many Chelsea fans believing that Lampard doesn’t rate the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Here’s how they reacted to his exclusion from the UCL squad to face Lille.

 

