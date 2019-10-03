Fans hail Lionel Messi for amazing performance in UCL encounter vs Inter Milan

Lionel Messi was the protagonist as Barcelona got the better of Inter Milan 2-1 in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for Inter in only the second minute but a brace from Luis Suarez ensured Barcelona earn their first three points of 2019/20 UCL campaign. Messi played a crucial part and played the full 90 minutes to ensure Barcelona’s victory.

Here’s how fans hailed the Argentine talisman.

Lionel Messi completed 10 take-ons against Inter Milan in the Champions League; the most by any player in the competition this season. Another memorable performance. pic.twitter.com/jPjRk62Uv6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2019

Lionel Messi’s game by numbers vs. Inter Milan: 96 touches

17 total duels

10 take-ons completed

6 chances created

4 shots

3 fouls won

3 total crosses

2 recoveries

1 assist 😳 pic.twitter.com/vo6wxY0eYR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2019

🗣 — Messi: “Once I get my full rythm back, I’ll be able to do more on the pitch.” pic.twitter.com/1mVEyAYfDO — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 2, 2019

29 – When starting, Lionel Messi has either scored or assisted in each of his last 13 UEFA Champions League group stage matches at the Camp Nou for Barcelona (22 goals, 7 assists). Omnipresent. pic.twitter.com/doZ0x0OWRU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2019

His Majesty’s Stats 👑 3 shots on goal (T-GAME HIGH)

👑 6 scoring chances created (GAME HIGH)

👑 10 successful dribbles (GAME HIGH)#BarçaInter #Messi pic.twitter.com/ETAZxnNjCO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2019

Football is back ladies and Gentlemen.

Now we can enjoy some magic. #Messi pic.twitter.com/yGLCFGojEK — Ⓜ️σnσlíth° (@TheMonolith10) October 2, 2019

11 dribble attempted. 10 succeeded 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 can only be King Leo Messi — MESSITA😍😍 (@Rheeta_xo) October 2, 2019

If you hate Lionel Messi, there can be two main reasons

1. He destroyed your club

2. He’s better than your favorite player He’s simply the best! The GOAT!!! pic.twitter.com/9hXsVeSKQ2 — Kwaku Boakye (@boaakye) October 2, 2019

Inter Milan scored, Messi’s reaction to every one….Calm down lads…I.got this Can only be my G.O.A.T 😭😭😭😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BJ5L0vJicI — DrewThaGreat (@iamdresomes) October 2, 2019

Messi no score goal but ein Rating be 9.1 😂😂 can ur GOAT ever? — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 2, 2019

Messi is the only forward that’ll drop a 10/10 performance without scoring a goal. Beats me. — TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) October 2, 2019