Bayern Munich thrashed last year’s Champions League finalists Tottenham by seven goals to two to secure their second straight win of the 2019/20 group stage. The Bavarians were unstoppable, with Serge Gnabry proving to a be a menace for Spurs in particular.

The German forward scored four times, matching a record possessed only by Lionel Messi as a result. However, his teammates decided to playfully bully him after the final whistle had gone.

(Video courtesy of BT Sport & Sporting Life Football)

Nicklas Sule first swept the high-flying Gnabry off his feet via a two-footed tackle. The German international got up, brushed himself and walked towards Javi Martinez for the match-ball, which the Spaniard kicked into the stands. The youngster took both the incidents in jest and went on to celebrate inside the dressing room with his teammates.

Bayern Munich next face Olympiacos in the Champions League and will hope to make it three wins out of three. They remain on track to seal qualification by the fourth matchday.