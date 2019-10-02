Arsene Wenger’s comments on why Arsenal sold Serge Gnabry resurface after Champions League showing

Serge Gnabry put in a masterful performance when Bayern Munich met Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League. The German international scored four goals in an eventual seven-two thrashing of Spurs. Once of Arsenal, why was Gnabry allowed to leave the club? Arsene Wenger has the answer.

Arsenal fans were left ruing what could’ve been, as they watched former player Serge Gnabry hit four past rivals Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League. The German winger left the Gunners back in 2016 to sign for Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for a fee of £5 Million.

Gnabry was handed a starting spot at Werder which help him showcase his talents much more effectively. Just one season after playing for Die Grün-Weißen, Bayern Munich pounced on him, signing him for just €8 Million.

But why did Arsenal sell the German international in the first place, despite Arsene Wenger keen on involving him in the first team? An old interview of the Frenchman provides the answer.

“We didn’t want to get rid of Gnabry, we wanted to keep him,” Wenger had said. (via Metro)

“But he was in the last year of his contract. We were close to extending his contract but finally, he changed his mind and went to Werder Bremen.

“But I think we taught him a lot and I think if you ask him he would agree with that.”

Now at Bayern, Serge Gnabry has become a regular on the wings, playing off striker Robert Lewandowski. He has started the season on a good note, hitting five goals in eight matches, with four of those coming against Tottenham.