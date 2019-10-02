Bayern Munich star equals Lionel Messi’s record in Tottenham Hotspur mauling

Last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur were given a major thrashing in the Champions League by Bayern Munich, who beat them at their own ground by seven goals to two. Serge Gnabry, formerly of Arsenal, scored four goals to put old rivals to the sword. In doing so, he achieved something only Lionel Messi had ever done before.

Bayern Munich were unstoppable in their UEFA Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur, as they thrashed their opponents by seven goals to two away from home. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the Bavarians after Son Heung-min had given Spurs the lead. From there on, it was a Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry show, as the pair combined to score six goals!

Gnabry himself scored on four occasions, as he channelled his inner Gunner to blast former rivals Spurs. In doing so, the German forward joined Lionel Messi in completing a remarkable achievement.

Only two players have scored 4+ goals in a single #UCL game in the Champions League vs. English clubs: Lionel Messi vs. Arsenal

Serge Gnabry vs. Spurs Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/jAUAspMN21 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2019

Gnabry became just the second player in Champions League history to have scored four goals in one match against English opposition. Lionel Messi had done the same against the youngster’s old side, Arsenal, when he faced them back in 2010.

Bayern Munich now lead Group B of the competition, having secured six points from two games. Crvena Zvezda lie second with three while Tottenham and Olympiacos are third and fourth, respectively, with a point each.