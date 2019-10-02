Real Madrid were almost on the wrong end of an upset in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos went two behind before half time at home to Club Brugge, courtesy of one player – Emmanuel Dennis. The 21-year-old scored a brace in the first forty-five minutes of the match before celebrating like former Galactico, Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked why he chose to celebrate like a former Bernabeu sweetheart, Dennis replied by saying that he wanted to show the fans what they were missing!

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite player, I’m not happy that he left Real Madrid, I celebrated like him to show them that they miss something”

Manager Zinedine Zidane brought in two players at half time, with Marcelo replacing Nacho in defence while Alphonse Areola coming in place of a sick Thibaut Courtois. The changes seemed to work well in favour of the Blancos, with Areola saving them from going further behind via an early second-half save.

Real Madrid then hit back through Sergio Ramos, who stayed marginally onside to head his side within one of Club Brugge. Casemiro ensured that the thirteen-time Champions League winners gain at least one point when he equalized later in the match.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will be up against Galatasaray next in the competition. They remain without a win after a loss and a draw.