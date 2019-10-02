Maurizio Sarri reveals which two Juventus stars cannot play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus roared to victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), but manager Maurizio Sarri is facing a dilemma regarding whom to pair alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Juve have some serious attacking fire power at their disposal, with Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain all possible options up front.

However, Sarri believes that Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala playing together is a near impossibility.

“If I am sitting in a bar, it seems like a good idea to me too. If I am on the bench, then I have to take the balance of the side into consideration,” he said to Sky Sport Italia.

“Juventus not favourites to win UCL” – Sarri

“If the team in future finds a great deal of balance, then we can try it, but right now that seems premature.”

The former Chelsea boss, meanwhile, was highly impressed with the performance of another Bianconeri star during the Leverkusen game.

“I liked the way Bernardeschi trained over the last few days, Aaron Ramsey needed a rest, and we knew his pace would be of use,” Sarri said.

“It was difficult, as Bayer love possession and they are not easy to face, so they took a lot of energy out of us in the first half. After the break, they slowed down a little and we took control.”