Former Arsenal star trolls Tottenham after scoring four goals for Bayern Munich in UCL

It was a truly embarrassing evening for Tottenham Hotspur in front of their fans in North London, as Bayern Munich ran riot and scored seven past a hapless Spurs defence.

Out of those seven goals, four were scored by one man, and he turned out to be a former Arsenal player. What are the odds?!

Serge Gnabry was on fire during the game, and banged in four goals in a familiar area, and wasn’t afraid to stick it to Tottenham fans once all was said and done.

The German International took to Twitter and made Arsenal fans smile by writing “North London is RED!!!” in reference to the thrashing handed out to the Gunners’ bitter derby rivals.

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

He even referenced the rivalry in his post-match interview, looking visibly excited after the superhuman display.

“It’s difficult to put this into words, winning 7-2. None of us would have imagined this,” Gnabry said.

“To have scored four goals is also an amazing feeling. I imagine all the Arsenal fans enjoyed that one!

“Obviously it’s a great result for us and we’re going to enjoy the evening.”

The result leaves Spurs in more than just a spot of bother, with just one point from two group stage UEFA Champions League (UCL) games.