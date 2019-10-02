Mauricio Pochettino explains why Tottenham lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in UCL

In an unbelievable turn of events, last season’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 7-2 at home against Bayern Munich, and question marks are being raised over the club’s immediate future.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was a man left broken after the embarrassing defeat, and claimed that his players threw in the towel after conceding just a few goals.

“The feeling at the end, when we conceded the three goals, it was like the team was tired and gave up a little bit,” Pochettino revealed.

“Maybe that showed a little bit our frustration in the game because up until 83 minutes the team were alive, we were fighting, trying to create chances to score a third goal and we were still in the game. But they were very clinical.

“Of course we are so disappointed. I cannot say another thing other than I feel very very disappointed. I feel so bad because when you concede seven goals it is tough, but you need to face up to this type of situation.

“When you play the final of the Champions League, it was nice to put your face up after the wins we had at Manchester City and Ajax. Now I have to put my same face up and accept we were not as good as we expected.”