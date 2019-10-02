Cristiano Ronaldo sets impressive UCL record after Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo might already go down as the greatest ever UEFA Champions League (UCL) performer, but just in case, the Portuguese superstar broke yet another record in the tournament.

Ronaldo has now set the record for becoming the player with the most number of wins in the continental competition, overtaking former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas.

Casillas had 104 wins to his name during a legendary spell as goalkeeper, and primarily managed to get those wins while playing in a Real Madrid shirt.

But Ronaldo was on the right side of a 3-0 result in the UCL last night, scoring a goal too as Juventus breezed past Bayer Leverkusen in Turin.

That takes Ronaldo’s UCL match winning tally to an impressive 105 victories, making him the only player ever to win those many games.

The former Real Madrid man won the tournament with Los Blancos four times in total, while also lifting the famous trophy with Manchester United back in 2008.

Now at Juventus, there is no doubt that Ronaldo is gunning for more glory this season, and just might manage a sixth title soon.