Manchester United legend urges Harry Kane to leave Tottenham after UCL debacle

It was a truly disastrous evening for Tottenham Hotspur in front of their fans in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), as last season’s finalists were beaten 7-2 by Bayern Munich in a lopsided encounter.

And to make matters worse, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urged Harry Kane to go and pursue greener pastures as Spurs do not have it in them to bring him personal glory.

“It leads me to look at Harry Kane,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one club man or to win trophies? Do Spurs look like a team capable of winning trophies?

“I don’t think so. They were a better team a couple of years ago. Leeds is a similar example, I was maybe a year or two younger but I was in a team at a Champions League semi-final, nearly won the league, but I thought I had a better chance elsewhere and I had the opportunity to go. I made a very quick decision to go and win trophies.

“Harry Kane is probably thinking about it and having those questions. They need answering soon. He’s 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go very quickly.”

Kane has been linked with top clubs such as Real Madrid, but has so far denied that any move is in the works.