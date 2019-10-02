Sergio Ramos explains “joke” reason for Real Madrid draw in UCL

Real Madrid had to scratch and crawl for anything they could find, and just about survived after a disastrous start to their UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage game against Club Brugge.

Los Blancos went 2-0 down in the first half in front of a shell shocked home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu, before some inspiration from captain fantastic Sergio Ramos brought them back to life in the second period.

And Ramos isn’t defending his team’s display in the first half either, calling the conceding of the first goal as a “joke”.

“It is a bad result but the reaction was good,” Ramos revealed to Movistar after the clash.

“We cannot be happy – the first goal was a joke. But I am sticking to the positives – the players changed the game with their attitude in the second half.

“In the end it is not that I am happy to add one point – there was room to add three – but I’m happy with the reaction.

“It is not that we started badly, but then we were not concentrating on where the opponent could harm us.

“In the end I want to focus on the last 45 minutes. We can’t be happy but you always have to be thinking about the positive.”