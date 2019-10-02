Zinedine Zinedine reveals reason why Real Madrid drew 2-2 in UCL

Real Madrid shockingly went two goals down against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Santiago Bernabeu, but fought back to save some face and snatch a 2-2 draw.

But it was a horrific start for Los Blancos, and manager Zinedine Zidane has blamed ‘laughable’ defending as the main reason for their initial shock.

“The first goal we concede is laughable,” Zidane said during the post-match press conference.

“It’s not that I’m happy for getting a point, but I’m happy with the reaction.

“The first-half part was bad, we did not enter focused and the first goal they scored is laughable. The second-half was totally different and we did 45 minutes as we have never done. I want to keep the 45 minutes of the second half.”

Real Madrid had to depend on the old guard to help them out, as Sergio Ramos inspired a comeback from the Spanish giants in the second half, scoring in the 55th minute of the game to bring them back in the contest.

His goal was then complemented by a strike by Casemiro late on, just moments after Brugge had Ruud Vormer sent off the pitch for what was deemed as a second bookable offence by the referee.