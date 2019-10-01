Reports: Real Madrid target’s house burgled while he was away on Champions League duty

Football players in Spain are being targetted especially by criminals, who break into their houses and steal things while they are away playing. Over the last half a year, several high profile players have been targetted with one Real Madrid linked star the latest to have his house burgled.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey had his house burgled with several things stolen. The Ghana international was in Moscow on UEFA Champions League duty when the robbery took place. Furthermore, the thieves have said to threatened the maid inside the house with weapons as they stole Partey’s belongings.

Thomas Partey's house in Madrid burgled, with several items stolen whiles midfielder is away in Moscow. According to GSN, the thieves entered the house, located in Boadilla del Monte and threatened maid with weapons. — Saddick Adams 🇬🇭 (@SaddickAdams) October 1, 2019

The Ghanaian becomes the latest high-profile player to have his house burgled. Real Madrid star Casemiro fell victim to the same following the Madrid derby last weekend, when his house was reportedly broken into with his family still inside. Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata, Zinedine Zidane, Lucas Vazquez, Isco, and many others have also had their houses robbed in recent months.

Prior to the robbery, Thomas Partey took part in the Madrid derby and was one of the standout performers. His stellar derby-day showing even got rivals Real Madrid interested in him, who are now reportedly preparing a swap deal involving him and Isco.