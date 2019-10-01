There is nothing he cannot do – Niko Kovac lauds Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski’s equal

There is little difference in quality between Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, according to Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has hailed Harry Kane as an equal to Robert Lewandowski ahead of his side’s Champions League trip to Tottenham.

Bundesliga champions Bayern began their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in Group B, while Spurs – runners up last season – drew 2-2 at Olympiacos.

Lewandowski, who has started 2019-20 in superb form, scored Bayern’s second against Red Star, while Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham from the penalty spot in Greece.

Kane has six goals in all competitions this season compared to Lewandowski’s 11, but Kovac did not hold back in his praise of Tottenham’s talisman, insisting he is on the same level as Bayern’s number nine.

“His quality in the Premier League and for England squad speaks for itself,” Kovac told a news conference.

“He’s sensational and he can do it all. He’s good at holding up and good with his head. There’s nothing he cannot do. He’s a very strong striker.

“Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top two, three or four in the world. I will see how things pan out tomorrow. I will give my team some information on Kane.”

Kane managed five goals in nine appearances as Spurs reached the final last season, only to go down 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

Despite an indifferent start to the season from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Kovac believes Tottenham’s development in recent seasons sets a perfect example for other clubs.

“It is going to be a tough game in a top stadium. The atmosphere will be amazing,” Kovac added.

‘I think it was three years ago when I was here in February, when I watched them in the old stadium against Swansea City. You can see what it means when you have good leadership and manager.

“In my option, Tottenham is a very positive light in European football. They are now able to compete with the big teams, even though it didn’t look like that six or seven years ago.

“[Pochettinno] has done a great job and this is an example for others that patience is important. All the players are world class and we know [the challenge] we will face.”