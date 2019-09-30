De Bruyne misses Man City training ahead of Dinamo Zagreb game

In the section of Manchester City training open to the media on Monday, there was no sign of star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne missed training with Manchester City ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Dinamo Zagreb.

De Bruyne was substituted during the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton, when he appeared to be discomforted by a groin issue.

The Belgium international did not take part in the section of City’s pre-match training session that was open to the media on Monday.

De Bruyne has recorded eight Premier League assists this season, twice as many as any other player.

8 – Kevin De Bruyne has provided eight assists in the Premier League already this season – only Cesc Fabregas in 2009-10 has provided as many in his side’s first seven games in a single campaign. God. pic.twitter.com/KmamwWIn4d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

Nobody has ever supplied more assists at this early stage of the competition, with City five points behind league leaders Liverpool after seven matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Dinamo to the Etihad Stadium having won their Group C opener 3-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk, while the Croatian champions routed Atalanta 4-0.