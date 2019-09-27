Lionel Messi picked up yet another gong for his personal trophy collection when he was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year in a ceremony in Milan. However, some worrying signs about him, and indeed his arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, show that we are closer than ever to the end of their era.

Lionel Messi remains a firm candidate for the Ballon d’Or this season. His credentials were only boosted by the fact that he was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019, ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

The Argentine has been playing some of his best football in the past year. However, much more recently, Messi had to spend more time on the sidelines than on the pitch. He has started just one game so far this season, against Villarreal, which he was forced to abandon midway due to an injury.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s injury trend has some people worrying, and as one Twitter user pointed out, we may be in the endgame of one of the greatest era’s of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing more games than he ever has done in his career. Lionel Messi is picking up more injuries than he ever has done in his career. Ladies and gentlemen, it is slowly coming to an end. Stop the bickering, stop the debates. Just enjoy these final years… pic.twitter.com/2Qsxpb9llD — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 24, 2019

As pointed out by ‘UtdArena.’, the pair are now missing more games than ever, due to injuries and fatigue. Just like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is also feeling the repercussions of his age and was even absent from Juventus’s latest Serie A game.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 35 next February while Lionel Messi will be 33 in June. No one can say for sure how long these two will continue to dazzle entire stadiums with their special talent, however, if the recent signs are anything to go by, the end is approaching.