Champions League side confirm failed bid to bring in Jose Mourinho as manager

Jose Mourinho has been away from the touchline for almost a year. The Portuguese head coach was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 but has since been unable to find a suitable employer. One UEFA Champions League club, however, came closest to hiring him, before looking elsewhere.

SL Benfica president, Luis Felipe Vieira has confirmed that Jose Mourinho was the club’s first-choice target for their managerial position back in early 2019. The Liga NOS outfit had parted ways with the then manager Rui Vitoria in January this year, following which Mourinho was eyed as a replacement.

Nonetheless, a deal to bring the former Porto boss on board could not be reached and Benfica ended up giving the reins to Bruno Lage.

“I said that if the talks with Mourinho didn’t reach a good point, he would become the head coach,” said Vieira, as quoted by Record.

However, as it happens, Benfica’s talks with Jose Mourinho did not reach a ‘good point’ and Bruno Lage was brought in as the manager. In Lage’s first season, the Portuguese outfit won the league title with the manager handing a place in the first team to the likes of Joao Felix, Gedson Fernandes, Ferro, Jota, and Florentino Luis.

Mourinho, meanwhile, remains without a job since being sacked by Manchester United. The Portuguese head coach was relieved of his duties by the Red Devils in December 2018, following a poor start to the season. Since then, the ‘Special One’ has appeared in punditry roles, giving his views on several matters.